Indiramma Amrutam Scheme Launched by Telangana Govt to Combat Anemia in Adolescent Girls

The Telangana government has launched a new health scheme called Indiramma Amrutam to combat anemia among adolescent girls. The scheme starts today, May 29, with the aim to improve the health and nutrition of girls aged 14 to 18 years. The slogan of the initiative is "Empower the girl child, build a healthy Telangana."

The scheme will first be implemented as a pilot project in three districts:

Bhadradri Kothagudem – 23,399 beneficiaries

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad – 18,230 beneficiaries

Jayashankar Bhupalpally – 8,640 beneficiaries

In total, 50,269 girls will benefit in this initial phase. Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Seethakka, officially launched the program in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

Free Nutritious Chikkis via Anganwadi Centers

Girls under the scheme will receive nutritious snacks (chikkis) made from millets and pulses, such as peanuts and small grains. These snacks will be distributed for free through Anganwadi centers.

Each girl will get 30 chikkis per month, distributed in two batches — 15 chikkis every 15 days. Every chikki provides about 600 calories, 18–20 grams of protein, and essential micronutrients.

Why This Scheme?

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), 64.7% of adolescent girls in Telangana suffer from anemia. The scheme aims to tackle this issue early through nutritious support and awareness programs.

Along with nutrition, the scheme will also focus on educating girls about personal hygiene, health care, and self-safety.

If the pilot project is successful, the government plans to expand the program across the state, with updates and improvements as needed.