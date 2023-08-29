Hyderabad: Woman Raped and Brutally Murdered in Nanakramguda, Governor Seeks Report

Hyderabad: A woman was tortured, sexually assaulted and murdered in a brutal manner by some unknown personas on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The horrific incident took place at Nanakramguda on August 25 but came to light on Tuesday.

After receiving a complaint of missing from her family members, the Gachibowli police have launched an investigation into the case. The police have recovered the body of the missing woman and established her identity as the missing woman. They have also launched a manhunt to nab the assailants.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Gowlidoddi, entered an under-construction building on Friday to collect some waste material from the rubble. Seeing a lonely woman in the premises, the culprits first caught her then sexually abused her and later bludgeoned her to death. The labourers who found her body in a semi-naked condition alerted the police.

Meanwhile, the Telangana governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has expressed her grief over the brutal murder of the woman. Taking cognisance of the issue, the Governor has sought a comprehensive report from Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, and the Commissioner of Police of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate within 48 hours, a release from Raj Bhavan said.

