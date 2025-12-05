Hyderabad to Witness Intense Cold Wave, IMD Forecasts Fog Till December 9

Hyderabad: Residents across Telangana should prepare for a biting winter chill, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast foggy and misty conditions across several districts over the next few days.

Despite the expected intense cold wave, the IMD has not issued any official alert so far. However, the department cautioned that fog or mist is likely to persist till December 9, particularly during early morning hours.

Weather Expert Predicts 10-Day Cold Spell

Renowned weather enthusiast T. Balaji, known for his accurate forecasts, has predicted that Telangana will experience an intense cold wave for the next 10 days. He also mentioned that Hyderabad will begin to feel the chill starting December 5, with temperatures expected to drop further in the coming days.

Hyderabad Weather Outlook

For Hyderabad, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky till December 9. On Wednesday, the state recorded its lowest minimum temperature at 10.4°C in Kumuram Bheem district. Within the city, Maredpally emerged as the coldest locality, with the minimum temperature dipping to 16.7°C.

Residents Advised to Take Precautions

With temperatures likely to fall further, residents are advised to take necessary precautions against the cold and plan early morning travel carefully, as fog and low visibility may impact road conditions.