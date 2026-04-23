Hyderabad Weather Today: 40°C Heat with Evening Rain and Thunderstorm Alert

Residents of Hyderabad can expect a mix of intense heat and brief weather relief on Thursday, as changing conditions bring both high temperatures and possible evening showers.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will experience hot and dry weather through the day, with the sky remaining partly cloudy. Temperatures are likely to rise to around 40°C, while the minimum temperature may stay close to 28°C.

Evening Rain and Gusty Winds Expected

As the day progresses, weather conditions are expected to shift. Parts of the city may witness light rain or thundershowers later in the evening or at night. These showers could be accompanied by lightning activity and strong winds, with speeds ranging between 30 to 40 km/h.

Similar Weather Pattern Across Telangana

The forecast indicates that this combination of extreme heat followed by sudden rain is not limited to Hyderabad alone. Several districts across Telangana are expected to face similar conditions.

Daytime temperatures in many regions may range between 41°C and 44°C. Despite the intense heat, isolated areas could receive brief spells of rain, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds.

What This Means for Residents

The fluctuating weather conditions highlight the ongoing summer intensity in the region. While daytime heat may remain uncomfortable, the possibility of evening showers could provide temporary relief. However, people are advised to stay cautious, especially during lightning and strong wind conditions.