Hyderabad Water Supply Hit by Major Pipeline Leak; Key Areas Face 48-Hour Outage

A significant pipeline leak has impacted water supply across several parts of Hyderabad on 13 November 2025, triggering emergency repair operations by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). The incident falls under critical infrastructure risk, with a severity score of 4/5 and 90% confidence level, underscoring the strain on the city’s essential utilities.

According to officials, areas such as Patigadda, Mekalamandi, Mahendra Hills Reservoir, MES, Railways and Cantonment, Hasmathpet, and Balanagar are currently experiencing low to no water pressure. Repairs are underway on the main pipeline, and supply is expected to be restored within 24–48 hours, depending on on-ground conditions.

To manage the shortfall, HMWSSB has deployed water tankers to priority institutions including hospitals, schools, and large residential clusters. Citizens have been advised to conserve water and prepare for temporary shortages.

Several zones across the city have been classified based on impact. High-impact areas include Vanasthalipuram, Autonagar, Vaishalinagar, Nagole, Badangpet, Lenin Nagar, and ARCI Balapur Reservoir. Barkas, Maisaram, Ellugutta Reservoir, Tarnaka, Buddh Nagar, Lalapet, and Maredpally fall under the medium-impact category.

The disruption is expected to influence daily life and services. Increased traffic congestion is likely around repair sites due to heavy machinery and tanker movement. Businesses dependent on continuous water supply—such as hotels, restaurants, laundries, and manufacturing units—may see reduced productivity or temporary shutdowns.

Authorities recommend conserving existing water reserves, enabling remote work where possible, and postponing water-intensive operations. The incident highlights the need for long-term resilience measures, including on-site storage, rainwater harvesting, and improved redundancy across Hyderabad’s water infrastructure.

For assistance, residents may contact HMWSSB (040-23300114), GHMC (040-21111111), Fire Services (101), and emergency numbers 100/108. Real-time updates are available on @HMWSSBOnline.