Hyderabad Viral Video: Not One, But Eight! Bike Stunt Lands Youths in Jail

Telangana police arrested a group of eight youngsters after a video of them riding on a single moped and performing stunts went viral on social media platforms. The eight boys were seen riding on one moped along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Rangareddy district.

The video quickly gained widespread attention, with netizens demanding action against the youngsters for violating traffic rules and endangering themselves and other commuters.

TGRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed concern over the incident.

He wrote, “Not one… not two... but a whopping eight people.”

Stating that the youngsters were performing such stunts despite knowing the risks, the IPS officer observed:

“If the unthinkable happens and lives are lost, don’t they have even the slightest concern for how much pain their families would go through? To become famous on social media, some teenagers and youth are pulling off such crazy stunts. They’re undertaking dangerous journeys without even caring for their own lives. Only they should know what kind of madness this is!!”

Responding to the incident, Hyderabad police arrested the eight youngsters. In a post on X, the official handle of Telangana Police stated, “Overloading vehicles beyond their limit leads to accidents.”

Emphasising that performing such stunts is a serious crime, police warned of strict action against those indulging in such behaviour for social media reels or for fun with friends.

“There is no question of leniency for those who do not follow the regulations,” the statement read.