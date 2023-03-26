HYDERABAD: Veteran politician and former TRS Rajya Sabha MP Dharmapuri Srinivas rejoined the Congress party fold along with his son D Sanjay.

Sanjay who is the former mayor of Nizamabad joined the Congress party, and both the leaders were welcomed into the grand old party by Manik Rao Thackeray, AICC general secretary, and Congress state affairs in-charge.

తెలంగాణ కాంగ్రెస్ లక్కీ మాస్కెట్, 2 సార్లు ఆయన పీసీసీగా ఉన్నప్పుడు ఆంధ్ర ప్రదేశ్లో కాంగ్రెస్ విజయకేతనం ఎగురవేసింది. కాంగ్రెస్ మళ్ళీ తెలంగాణలో అధికారంలోకి రాబోతుందని కాలం ఇచ్చే ఒక సంకేతం, మాజీ మంత్రి & పీసీసీ అధ్యక్షుడు, బీసీ నాయకుడు, పెద్దలు, డీ శ్రీనివాస్ కాంగ్రెస్ పునరాగమనం. pic.twitter.com/6JXBT4xctZ — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) March 26, 2023

However, Sanjay's inclusion was in doubt for some time as the district Congress leadership opposed the inclusion of D Srinivas’s son. However, his father’s intervention paved the way for Sanjay's entry. Both of them have been staying away from BRS party activities for quite some time apart from DS’s ill health fuelling rumours that he might quit the ruling party.

Srinivas, who came to the party office in a wheelchair, said that he was happy to come here. “I came to Gandhi Bhavan because I am joining the Congress. I am a Congressman and there is no need for anyone to join me and I am in support of Rahul Gandhi. Are those who disqualified Rahul eligible to do so? Rahul is doing better than expected," DS said.

Srinivas played a key role to bring back Congress into power in 2004 and 2009. While his other son D Arvind is the sitting BJP MP from Nizamabad. Congress leaders stated that he would participate in the ‘Satyagraha’ protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, once he joins the party.

