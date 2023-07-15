Hyderabad: TV Actor Involved in Shamirpet Resort Shooting, One Injured

Hyderabad: A firing incident involving a TV actor at a resort has sparked tension in Shamirpet area of Hyderabad on Saturday. Siddharth Das sustained injuries after the assailant Manoj Kumar allegedly shot at him.

Siddharth was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and he is stated to be out of danger. As per sources, Manoj Kumar, his wife and Siddharth had gone to the Celebrity resort located on the outskirts of the city. It is reported that Manoj had developed enmity towards Siddharth as the latter has extramarital affairs with his wife. The assailant had carried a airgun with him to the resort

Upon receiving the information of a shooting incident, the police rushed to the resort and detained the attacker and woman and later the victim was also taken to the police station where trio are being questioned by the police.

More details are awaited.

