Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions from Aug 23–27 for Ganesh Festival

Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions in Dhoolpet to facilitate the transport and sale of Ganesh idols. The restrictions will be enforced from August 23 to August 27, between 7:00 AM and 10:00 PM.

As part of the traffic plan, regular vehicular movement between Bhoiguda Kaman and Gandhi Statue will not be allowed. Only vehicles carrying Ganesh idols will be permitted on this stretch, with entry allowed from Gandhi Statue and Purana Pul and exit through Bhoiguda Kaman X Roads.

Diversion Routes:

From Gandhi Statue / Purana Pul to Mangalhat: Traffic will be diverted via Takkarwadi T Junction, Jinsi Chowrasta, and Ghode-Ke-Khabar.

From Seetharambagh to Mangalhat / Purana Pul: Vehicles will be diverted at Bhoiguda Kaman X Roads towards Karwan Road – Purana Pul X Road – Gandhi Statue, or through Aghapura, Darussalam, Alaska, MJ Bridge, Jumerath Bazaar, and Purana Pul.

From Darussalam to Purana Pul via Mangalhat: Traffic will be diverted at Bhoiguda Kaman through Aghapura, Ghode-Ke-Khabar, Jinsi Chowrasta, Takkarwadi T Junction, Jumerath Bazaar, and Purana Pul.

The police have urged commuters to cooperate with the diversions and plan their travel accordingly to ensure smooth idol transportation and better traffic management.