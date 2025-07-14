Hyderabad Techie Couple Takes 4-Year-Old to Buy Ganja, Shocks Police

Hyderabad: In an operation carried out by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) to bust a Ganja distribution network in Hyderabad, the team has caught 14 people buying Ganja. On Saturday, July 12, the Superintendent of Police of EAGLE, Chenuri Roopesh, led the raids targeting Ganja sellers and consumers. He said that they had been tracking a person named Sandeep, who was a notorious seller of ganja, for the past few days and were able to catch him on the field.

Sandeep had been selling Ganja to IT and other private employees in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, for a long time. However, due to a perfect plan and execution, the EAGLE was able to arrest 14 buyers. But the peddler Sandeep was able to escape, and the EAGLE team is now investigating based on the WhatsApp communication and call logs.

Hyderabad Techie Couple Takes 4-Year-Old Along to Buy Ganja, Shocks Police

Among those 14, a consumer’s case surprised the police and public. A man had gone to purchase Ganja along with his wife and his four-year-old child. The mother and child were not taken under police custody due to a negative result on the narcotic test. Apart from them, all 14 tested positive for ganja use.

The police officers have done this operation in a cinematic way—a team has gone in mufti and was pretending to be consumers. As soon as they reached the peddler, the whole team suddenly attacked them and caught them, not letting a single consumer escape.

The drug peddler reportedly has more than 100 consumers’s contacts and the data. Police have started digging in deep to break this chain.

EAGLE Cracks Ganja Distribution Network in Hyderabad, Seizes 5 Kg of Drugs

According to the available information, approximately 5 kg of Ganja in 100 packets, each carrying 50 g, has been seized by the EAGLE team. Hyderabad Police, along with its special teams to curb drug usage in Hyderabad and Telangana, started further investigation across the city. The police officials have appealed to people to not use any form of drugs and urged parents to look over their children and their activities.