Hyderabad: Surge In Gold Jewellery Prices Ahead Of Wedding Season

Hyderabad: There has been a hike in gold rates in the city ahead of wedding season. Despite the increase in rates, jewellry shops in the city were

seen brimming with crowds who were seen purchasing ornaments.

Looking at the rates on Wednesday the from 10 grams of 24 carat gold was at ₹61,360 and 10 grams of 22 carat gold was at ₹56,350 which was

₹1030 and ₹950 higher respectively in comparison the day before.

Experts predict that the prices may reach till ₹65,000 (24 carat) and ₹5,60,000 (22 carat) in forthcoming days. A change in gold prices depends upon factors such as inflation, change in global prices, central bank gold reserve, fluctuating rates of interest, and jewellry markets and the above rates does not include GST, TCS and other Taxes.