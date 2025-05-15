Hyderabad Sunday Funday: Miss World 2025 Flair at Tank Bund on May 18

The popular weekend carnival ‘Sunday-Funday’, once a favorite of Hyderabad residents, is making a grand comeback. This time, the event will get a boost from the prestigious Miss World competition, which is scheduled for May 18 at Tank Bund.

As part of the revival, several programs will be held from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM, including folk dances, cooking competitions, and more to entertain the public. Special arrangements are also being made at the Telangana State Secretariat for an exhibition showcasing the history and development of the state.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is organizing this event to revive weekend enthusiasm among city dwellers. Earlier, the Sunday Funday events were a big hit, where Tank Bund Road was closed to vehicles every Sunday from 5 PM to 10 PM. The entire stretch was transformed into a vibrant entertainment zone with music, dance, fireworks, magic shows, and food stalls.

Promotional activities at past events included performances by the Bag Piper Band of Aarima, handicrafts sales by Shilparamam artists, and various food trucks. The HMDA also distributed free saplings. Laser shows, fire displays, and the fountain show at Hussain Sagar were major attractions. Private TV channels took part too, bringing along TV anchors and small screen celebrities to engage the crowd.

Sunday Funday was paused during the Covid-19 pandemic and briefly restarted before being discontinued again. The last full event took place two and a half years ago.

Now, authorities hope that by including Miss World contestants in the festivities, they can recharge and restart the city’s weekend energy. The plan is to make this event a regular feature again and bring joy back to people who work hard all week.

If all goes well, Sunday Funday will become a consistent part of the city’s cultural calendar once more.