Hyderabad Shocker: 70-Year-Old Retired Employee Falls for Honey Trap Twice, Loses ₹38 Lakh

In a shocking case of cybercrime and honey trapping, a 70-year-old retired government employee from Hyderabad lost over ₹38 lakh within just a few days.

According to reports, the victim connected with a woman on Facebook and began chatting with her. During their conversations, she told him that her father had abandoned the family and that her mother worked as a tailor. She claimed she needed a new internet connection to continue chatting with him and gave him a number, saying it belonged to a cable operator.

Trusting her, the man transferred ₹10,000 to the cable operator. Over the next few days, he lost contact with the woman. When he called the cable operator to inquire about her, he was told that she was unwell and had been admitted to a hospital. Believing this, the man transferred ₹10 lakh and an additional ₹2.5 lakh using his credit card for her treatment.

Later, the cable operator informed him that the woman had left for Dubai. He also said that his mother and minor sister wanted to talk to the man. Shockingly, the victim began sending sexually explicit messages to them. The cable operator then threatened to file a police complaint.

To suppress the matter, the retired employee paid ₹12.5 lakh towards the minor girl’s education and helped repay the DWCRA loan of the cable operator’s mother. He also paid another ₹1 lakh to two men posing as a constable and a sub-inspector. Later, when a third man, claiming to be a newly appointed SI, demanded ₹10 lakh to not reopen the case, the victim gave him ₹7 lakh.

In total, the man lost ₹38.73 lakh, having fallen victim to a carefully orchestrated honey trap — not just once, but repeatedly.