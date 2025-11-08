Hyderabad Set for Indian Supercross Racing League With Salman Khan: Check Dates & Ticket Price

Hyderabad is set to host a high-octane weekend of motorsport as the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) descends upon the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli. Marking a significant moment in India’s evolving motorsport scenario, the franchise-based league is bringing international-standard dirt-track racing to Telangana for the first time.

Event Details

Dates: 5 and 6 December 2025 — with the main race day moved to Saturday, 6 December.

Venue: GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Fan Park & Activities: Opens at 2 pm (with FanPark from 2–6 pm and race action from 6 pm onwards). Tickets start at ₹499/₹500.

Star Attraction: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, brand ambassador for ISRL, will be present live in the stadium, adding star power to the event. “Hyderabad, get ready to flirt with dirt,” he teased in a promo video.

What to Expect

Fans will witness fierce competition among top-tier riders and established franchise teams, including BigRock Motorsports, Gujarat Trailblazers and Reise MotoSports. The league promises a blend of world-class bikes, stunts, and entertainment with music, gaming zones, merchandise stalls and food & beverage experiences to make the event a motorsport carnival.

The league’s organizers emphasise that this event is not just about racing but also about elevating India’s motorsport narrative. With backing from the state government and alignment with Telangana’s “Rising 2047” vision for youth engagement and sports infrastructure, the Hyderabad round is expected to be a game-changer.

Broadcasting & Access

For fans unable to attend in person, ISRL has inked a partnership with Eurosport India (70+ million households) for television broadcast and will stream live on FanCode in India and the league’s official YouTube channel globally.

Hyderabad’s hosting of ISRL signifies the city’s growing stature as a hub for large-scale sports events beyond cricket and football. For ISRL, a successful event in Telangana could catalyse further growth of motorsport in India, opening new avenues for athletes, youth engagement and fan-driven entertainment.

With elite international riders, franchise structure and celebrity backing, ISRL is positioning itself as a mainstream alternative to traditional sports leagues in India.