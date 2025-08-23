Hyderabad Sahasra Murder: Kukatpally Tense as Police Detain Parents of 11-Year-Old Victim

Tension gripped Kukatpally, Hyderabad, on Saturday (August 23) as the parents of 11-year-old Sahasra, who was brutally murdered on August 18, staged a protest demanding justice for their daughter.

Police cracked the case and disclosed that a Class 10 boy stabbed Sahasra 21 times in a bid to steal a cricket bat from her house. The 14-year-old, addicted to crime shows on OTT platforms, had plotted the theft a month earlier. When Sahasra tried to stop him, he killed her in cold blood.

Seeking accountability, Sahasra’s parents launched a rasta roko on the Mumbai Highway, demanding police arrest the parents of the accused. They argued it was the parents’ duty to prevent the boy’s wrongdoings, recalling that he had stolen a phone weeks ago.

“Had his parents acted then, my daughter might still be alive,” Sahasra’s mother wept. She questioned how a 14-year-old could commit such a heinous crime, that too, over a cricket bat.

She further accused the police of shielding the accused instead of protecting the grieving family.

The agitation triggered heavy traffic between Erragadda and Kukatpally. The police reportedly detained Sahasra’s parents and all those who participated in the agitation to restore order.

The grieving mother demanded the death penalty for the accused and stern action against his parents. Sahasra’s father alleged that the boy attempted to mislead the police and even consoled his son over the 11-year-old’s death. He demanded the police try the teenager as an adult.

Earlier, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty revealed that the boy broke into Sahasra’s home on August 18 and killed her when she caught him stealing.

After the murder, he cleaned the knife in her home, sneaked back into his own house, and put his clothes into the washing machine. Though washed, traces of blood remain, and the garments have been sent for forensic analysis.

The gruesome crime has shocked Hyderabad, prompting police to urge parents to closely monitor their children’s activities, especially the online content they consume.

