At Hyderabad Sadar Festival, Bull Drinks Rs 31,000 Royal Salute Whisky

Hyderabad is ready to welcome the grand Sadar festivities. Scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, this year’s Sadar festival will feature the famous Vastad Guman Kali Dunnaraju as its special attraction. But what makes this celebrated bull so extraordinary?

Following the Bonalu festival, the Sadar celebrations take center stage in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, organized by the Yadava community. Held on the second day after Diwali, the festival showcases the community’s strongest and most beautiful bulls. Adorned with flower garlands, bells, pearl necklaces, and elaborate decorations, the bulls are paraded through the streets. Spectators cheer and dance around them, while performers showcase acrobatic stunts and playful wrestling acts. The festival is known for its spirit of unity, bringing people together across caste and religious boundaries.

This year, the spotlight is on Vastad Guman Kali Dunnaraju, brought from Kerala by Daruwala Madhu Yadav. Weighing 2,500 kg and stretching 7 feet in width, this bull is valued at an astonishing ₹2.5 crore, making it the festival’s main highlight.

According to Madhu Yadav, the bull consumes 10 liters of milk daily, along with a few kilograms of apples and dry fruits. In addition to a protein-rich diet, it also receives Royal Salute medicine worth ₹31,000. Alongside Vastad Guman Kali Dunnaraju, 15 more bulls have been brought from Haryana and Kerala to participate in this year’s celebrations.

The Sadar festival promises to be a spectacular display of tradition, strength, and celebration, with Vastad Guman Kali Dunnaraju taking center stage as Hyderabad gears up for this annual extravaganza.

Also Read: Hyderabad Sadar Festival 2025: Yadavas Celebrate with Majestic Bulls from Haryana