Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall With AMB Cinemas Enters India’s Top 5 Biggest Malls

Hyderabad’s skyline has changed rapidly over the past decade, with new IT zones, premium housing clusters, and entertainment districts redefining urban life. This growth is reflected vividly in the city’s new-age malls; large, multi-level spaces built for the demands of a modern metro. Standing out among them is Sarath City Capital Mall, now recognised as one of India’s biggest retail destinations.

Among India’s Top 5 Largest Malls

Sarath City Capital Mall frequently features in national rankings of India’s largest malls, securing a Top 5 position. With a massive 27 lakh sq ft built-up area and around 19 lakh sq ft dedicated to retail, it competes with giants like Lulu Mall (Kerala) and DLF Mall of India (Delhi).

The mall hosts hundreds of brands across fashion, electronics, home décor, and lifestyle. Add to that two large food courts, fine-dining restaurants, a multiplex, and a full-fledged gaming zone; making it one of the most complete retail and entertainment centres in the country.

A Growing Lifestyle Destination

What truly sets the mall apart is its evolving cultural atmosphere. It regularly hosts flea markets, food festivals, artisanal pop-ups, fitness workshops, tech events, and exhibitions for homegrown businesses. These activities have turned it into an active community hub rather than just a shopping complex.

Today, Sarath City Capital Mall is a place where visitors discover new brands, enjoy weekend events, and engage with creators—solidifying its status as a major lifestyle and leisure destination in Hyderabad.