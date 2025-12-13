Chaos at Lake Shore Mall Opening in Hyderabad as Massive Crowds Flood Venue: Viral Video

The newly opened Lake Shore Mall in Hyderabad witnessed an unexpectedly large turnout on its opening day, raising concerns over crowd management and public safety. Situated near the busy Kukatpally Y Junction, the mall had been eagerly awaited by city residents. As soon as the doors opened, hundreds of people rushed inside at the same time, creating near-stampede situations and triggering panic among visitors.

Free Coupons Attract Huge Crowd

Reports suggest that a promotional offer announced by the mall management was the main reason for the overwhelming response. The management had declared that the first 1,000 visitors on the opening day would receive free coupons or discount vouchers. Attracted by these offers, thousands of people gathered at the mall entrances early in the morning. When the doors opened, the crowd surged inside all at once. Videos capturing the chaotic scenes soon went viral on social media.

Netizens React, Raise Safety Questions

The incident prompted widespread reactions on social media platforms. Several users advised people to avoid such rush, pointing out that malls can be visited later without putting personal safety at risk. Others criticised the public’s eagerness for free offers, calling it unnecessary and risky.

Many netizens also questioned the preparedness of the mall management, stating that stronger security arrangements should have been in place to handle such a large crowd and prevent potential accidents. Considering that Kukatpally Y Junction is already one of the city’s most congested areas, users urged city police and traffic authorities to take special precautions during the inauguration of large commercial establishments.

Lake Shore Mall Adds to Hyderabad’s Retail Map

Despite the disorderly opening, Lake Shore Mall has become a notable new addition to Hyderabad’s shopping landscape. Spread across a large area, the mall offers multiple facilities including retail outlets, gaming zones, movie theatres and a food court, positioning it as a comprehensive lifestyle destination for residents of the city.