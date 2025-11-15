Hyderabad RTO Earns Rs 65 Lakh in Fancy Number Auction

The Khairatabad Transport Office (RTO) recorded an impressive single-day revenue of ₹65,38,889 from the auction of fancy vehicle registration numbers. The online auction witnessed strong participation from business establishments and individual bidders eager to secure premium registration plates.

Top Bids of the Day

The highest bid was placed for the prestigious number TG09H 9999, which fetched ₹22,72,222 and was acquired by the promoters of Honor Prime Housing LLP.

At the other end of the spectrum, TG09J 0003 was the lowest-priced number of the auction, bringing in ₹1,15,121 from GSR Constructions.

Other Major Winning Bids

TG09J 0009 – ₹6,80,000, purchased by M/s Dandu Energy Pvt. Ltd.

– ₹6,80,000, purchased by M/s Dandu Energy Pvt. Ltd. TG09J 0006 – ₹5,70,666, secured by Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd.

– ₹5,70,666, secured by Sai Silks Kalamandir Ltd. TG09J 0099 – ₹3,40,000, bought by Godavari Fortune

– ₹3,40,000, bought by Godavari Fortune TG09J 0001 – ₹2,60,000, acquired by Srinidhi IT Space Pvt. Ltd.

– ₹2,60,000, acquired by Srinidhi IT Space Pvt. Ltd. TG09J 0005 – ₹2,40,100, purchased by Niharika Entertainment

– ₹2,40,100, purchased by Niharika Entertainment TG09J 0018 – ₹1,71,189, secured by Rohith Reddy Muthu

– ₹1,71,189, secured by Rohith Reddy Muthu TG09J 0007 – ₹1,69,002, taken by Kondavarapu Srinivas Naidu

– ₹1,69,002, taken by Kondavarapu Srinivas Naidu TG09J 0077 – ₹1,41,789, bought by Meenakshi Power Pvt. Ltd.

– ₹1,41,789, bought by Meenakshi Power Pvt. Ltd. TG09J 0123 – ₹1,19,999, acquired by Akula Madhuri

Rising Demand for Premium Number Plates

Officials from the Khairatabad RTO said that the Transport Department’s regular online auctions continue to draw heavy interest, consistently generating significant revenue.

The growing enthusiasm for personalised number plates highlights their lasting appeal as markers of identity, exclusivity, and social status among vehicle owners in Hyderabad.