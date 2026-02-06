Hyderabad RRR: North DPR Completed, Gadkari Tells Lok Sabha

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed 162-kilometre Hyderabad North Regional Ring Road (RRR) has been finalized, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, February 5. The major infrastructure project is expected to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic pressure around Hyderabad.

Telangana to Cover Half of Land Acquisition Expenses

Replying to a query from BJP Member of Parliament Eatala Rajender, Gadkari stated that the Telangana government has agreed to shoulder 50 percent of the land acquisition costs required for the project. This commitment is seen as a crucial step toward accelerating the road’s development.

State Offers Additional Concessions

The minister also revealed that the state has approved several concessions to support the project. Telangana has agreed to waive royalty charges on minor minerals that will be used during construction. Additionally, the government will refund the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) associated with the project, further reducing the financial burden.

Central Funds Allocated

Highlighting the Centre’s contribution, Gadkari said Telangana has received ₹367.17 crore from the Central Infrastructure Fund in the current financial year. The funding is expected to assist in strengthening road infrastructure and supporting ongoing projects across the state.

Expansion of National Highways

Addressing another question in Parliament, the minister noted that approximately 1,904 kilometres of national highways have been developed in Telangana over the past six years. During this period, authorities also established 21 new toll plazas to manage traffic and maintain highway facilities.

Expected Benefits of the Regional Ring Road

Once completed, the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road is anticipated to play a key role in easing congestion on city roads by diverting heavy and long-distance traffic. The project is also expected to boost connectivity between surrounding districts, encourage industrial growth, and contribute to the region’s economic development.

Officials believe the new ring road will become an important transport corridor, supporting both commuters and businesses while improving overall travel efficiency in and around Hyderabad.

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