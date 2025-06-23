Hyderabad Real Estate Trends 2025: North Hyderabad Emerges as a New Hub

Hyderabad's growth story continues to unfold, with the northern region emerging as the next big frontier. After witnessing remarkable development in areas like Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Kokapet, the city's western expanse is now stretching towards Vikarabad. The focus is shifting northwards, with North Hyderabad, extending beyond Medchal, set for significant expansion.

Early Investors Reap Rich Rewards

The area, which saw ventures established nearly two decades ago, has started yielding impressive returns for early investors. Some sellers have reported selling lands for Rs. 20,000 per square yard, a staggering 13-fold increase from the purchase price of Rs. 1,500 per square yard 20 years ago.

Infrastructure Boost

New infrastructure projects, including a widened state highway and a large flyover, are being constructed, indicating that this area will become a major center after the west and southwest corridors. The growth is expected to support the interior Telangana region, reaching towards Nizamabad and beyond.

IT Parks and Industrial Belt Drive Growth

The establishment of the Gateway IT Park in Kandlakoya has brought momentum to Kallakal village and Toopran. The Kompally IT Park and the extension of Genome Valley 3.0 into Medchal further cement the area's status as a future life sciences cluster. The Medchal-Kandlakoya Industrial Belt is gaining prominence as a hub for warehouses, light manufacturing, and distribution, thanks to its access to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and National Highway-44 (NH-44).

A Prime Spot for Investment

With these developments, Kallakal is emerging as a promising spot for open-plot investments, making it a prime candidate for future growth in North Hyderabad. Realtors and buyers alike are confident that the area will fetch four times the investment in the next three to four years. Don't miss out on this opportunity to invest in the future of Hyderabad!