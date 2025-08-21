Hyderabad Real Estate Snapshot: Residential Property Registrations Down 30% in July 2025

Residential property registrations in Hyderabad fell 30% year-on-year, with 6,128 sales in July 2025 compared to 8,781 in July 2024, Knight Frank India’s latest report revealed.

While the sharp drop was mainly due to the high base of July 2024, which saw record registrations, the overall trend remained steady this year. Notably, homes priced at Rs 1 crore and above accounted for 19% of July 2025 registrations, with sales volumes showing only a marginal 1% decline.

Since May 2025, monthly registrations have stayed near the 6,000 mark, with July recording 6,128 residential sales. In value terms, registered homes amounted to Rs 4,175 crore, down 21% YoY and 9% MoM. However, the weighted average price rose 14% YoY in July 2025, signaling a clear shift toward premium housing despite softer volumes.

The Hyderabad residential market covers four districts—Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy—and includes both primary and resale transactions. Registrations declined in 2025 compared to 2024 across most months: January was flat (5,444 vs 5,464), February fell 16% (7,135 vs 5,988), March 8% (6,870 vs 6,327), and April 12% (6,696 vs 5,886). May saw a 2% rise (6,062 vs 6,177), June dipped 9% (7,056 vs 6,391), while July posted the steepest fall of 30% (8,781 vs 6,128).