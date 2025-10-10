Hyderabad Real Estate Sees Growth in RBI Q1 2025–26 HPI Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released its House Price Index (HPI) for the first quarter of the 2025–26 financial year, showing a 3.6% increase in property prices across 18 major cities. The HPI is compiled quarterly using home sale and purchase transaction data collected from city registration departments.

For this quarter, RBI has adopted 2022–23 as the new base year, replacing the earlier 2010–11 base year. Compared to the same period last year, which saw a 7.6% rise, the current growth indicates a moderation in house price increases.

Among the cities, Nagpur, Chandigarh, Chennai, and Kochi recorded the highest price growth. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, from the March quarter, the HPI rose by 2%.

RBI has also expanded its coverage by adding ten new cities to the index, including Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Pune, Ghaziabad, Thane, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Chandigarh, and Nagpur. The index continues to track established markets like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, and Kochi.

The HPI offers a clear picture of price trends across India’s key real estate markets, serving as an important reference for buyers, investors, and policymakers.