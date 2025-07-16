Hyderabad Real Estate Market Slows Down in Q2 2025: PropTiger Report

The residential real estate market in Hyderabad remained sluggish in the second quarter of 2025, with home sales witnessing a 6% decline year-on-year. According to the latest report by PropTiger.com titled ‘Real Insight Residential – April to June 2025’, only 11,513 housing units were sold in Q2 2025, compared to 12,296 units during the same period last year.

Despite the annual decline, Hyderabad recorded an 8% increase in housing sales quarter-on-quarter, indicating a moderate revival from Q1 to Q2 this year.

The report, which tracked trends across eight major housing markets in India, revealed a 14% annual decline in overall home sales during April-June 2025. Buyer caution due to rising prices and affordability concerns has contributed to this downturn. Cities like Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune witnessed the sharpest drops in sales at -32% and -27%, respectively. Only Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata managed to buck the trend and register positive sales growth.

In terms of new launches, Hyderabad recorded a slight Q-o-Q increase of 6%, with 10,748 units launched in Q2 2025, up from 10,156 in Q1 2025. However, across the eight key markets assessed—Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, NCR, and MMR—new launches fell to 84,138 units in Q2 from 93,114 units in Q1.

Sridhar Srinivasan, Head of Sales at PropTiger.com, noted that the current dip in home sales and new project launches is more of a market adjustment than a long-term decline. “Affordability pressures, especially in the budget and mid-income housing segments, have made buyers more cautious. However, underlying demand remains strong, as reflected in the sequential growth and continued interest in top cities like MMR, Pune, and Bengaluru,” he added.

The report further highlighted that the fall in both sales and new launches is closely tied to deteriorating housing affordability. After a period of rapid price appreciation, many potential buyers in the affordable housing segment are adopting a wait-and-watch approach.

As Hyderabad and other major markets recalibrate, developers and buyers alike are expected to keep a close eye on price trends and macroeconomic factors impacting real estate in the coming months.