Hyderabad Real Estate: Kokapet Neopolis Plots Auction Hits ₹151.25 Crore Per Acre

Kokapet has once again dominated Hyderabad’s real estate headlines, delivering massive revenue to the state government. In the second phase of the HMDA online land auction held on Friday at Kokapet Neopolis, the highest bid skyrocketed to ₹151.25 crore per acre, setting yet another benchmark.

HMDA put 4.03 acres in Plot No. 15 and 5.03 acres in Plot No. 16 up for bidding. Plot No. 15 emerged as the costliest, while Plot No. 16 secured bids up to ₹147.75 crore per acre. Officials stated that the average bidding price stood at ₹142.83 crore per acre.

With 9.06 acres auctioned on Friday alone, the government earned a staggering ₹1,352 crore. Including the parcels auctioned on November 24, total revenue from Kokapet land auctions has now climbed to ₹2,708 crore.

Just two years ago, Neopolis plots were sold at ₹100.75 crore per acre. This year, however, bids ranging from ₹137 crore to ₹151 crore across both auction phases highlight Kokapet’s phenomenal price surge. The next auction in Kokapet Goldmile Layout is scheduled for December 3 and 5.

Kokapet Remains Hyderabad’s Hottest Real Estate Zone

The western corridor of Hyderabad — especially Kokapet and Raidurg — continues to be a magnet for premium real estate investments. With global corporate giants setting up offices in the area, competition for land has intensified.

Hyderabad’s land rates are now in direct competition with metro hubs like Noida, Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Recently, a TGIIC plot in Raidurg commanded ₹177 crore per acre, reflecting the region’s booming demand.

A similar trend played out in the latest HMDA auction. Conducted in two sessions from morning to evening, the bidding witnessed fierce competition and continued till 7 p.m.. Plot No. 15 secured the highest price of the day.

The plot was jointly purchased by Lakshminarayana Gummadi, Karthik Reddy Madgula, Sharath Ventrapragada, and Shyam Sunder Reddy Vangala. Meanwhile, Godrej Properties Ltd emerged as the top bidder for Plot No. 16, acquiring the land at the highest offered rate.