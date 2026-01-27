Hyderabad Real Estate: High-Rise Count Beats 5 Cities — Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Gurgaon and Noida

Hyderabad is fast redefining India’s urban skyline, emerging as the country’s most aggressive high-rise growth centre. The sheer scale is striking: the city’s total number of skyscrapers now rivals the combined count of Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Gurgaon and Noida, marking a decisive shift in India’s urban growth pattern.

At present, nearly 407 high-rise buildings in Hyderabad are either completed or under construction. Industry surveys suggest that if Chinese megacities such as Shanghai and Beijing are excluded, current trends could place Hyderabad—by 2031—just behind Hong Kong, New York, Mumbai and Dubai in terms of skyscraper numbers.

Mumbai continues to lead by a wide margin today, but Hyderabad’s pace of vertical expansion suggests that long-standing dominance could come under pressure within the next decade. Rapid approvals, strong private investment and sustained demand point to high market confidence in the city’s economic prospects.

Yet, the speed of vertical growth has exposed critical gaps on the ground. Infrastructure readiness remains a major concern, with several high-rise clusters lacking robust public transport connectivity. Road capacity and metro coverage have failed to keep pace with dense residential and commercial development.

Water security poses an even sharper challenge. Drinking water availability is already under strain, groundwater reserves are limited, and summer shortages are becoming routine. Whether existing government systems can sustainably support long-term water demand in high-density zones remains uncertain.

Without integrated and forward-looking urban planning, Hyderabad risks becoming a city that has grown upward at breakneck speed—without laying equally strong foundations for resilience, sustainability and livability.