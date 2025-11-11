Hyderabad Real Estate: Govt to Auction Open Plots on November 17 and 18 — Check Locations and Prices

Hyderabad is set to host the auction of open residential plots on Monday, November 17, and Tuesday, November 18, featuring prime locations both within and around the city. The auction includes plots in Thorrur, Bahadurpally, and Kurmalguda, offering excellent investment opportunities for homebuyers and investors.

Auction of Open Residential Plots in Hyderabad

In the city limits, plots located in Bahadurpally and Kurmalguda will be auctioned on Tuesday, November 18, starting from 2 PM.

A total of 38 plots in these two locations are up for grabs, with plot sizes ranging from 200 to 1000 square yards.

Starting price: ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per square yard

EMD (Earnest Money Deposit): ₹3,00,000 for Bahadurpally plots and ₹2,00,000 for Kurmalguda plots

Plots in Other Areas

Besides Hyderabad, Thorrur will also see an auction of 125 plots on November 17. These plots measure between 200 and 500 square yards, with a starting price of ₹25,000 per square yard.

According to the Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL), all plots are 100% encumbrance-free and come with a clear title.

Prime Connectivity

All three locations enjoy strong connectivity and infrastructure advantages:

Thorrur : Located near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Adibatla IT corridor

: Located near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Adibatla IT corridor Bahadurpally: Adjacent to ORR and well-connected to city areas

Adjacent to ORR and well-connected to city areas Kurmalguda: Close to RGI Airport, RCI, and ORR

Where to Get More Details

Interested buyers can visit the official Telangana Rajiv Swagruha website for complete details, registration, and auction procedures.