Hyderabad Real Estate Boom: As Land Prices Soar, Is Owning a Home Becoming Impossible?

The real estate market in Hyderabad is scaling new heights, fuelled by record-breaking land auctions, soaring apartment prices, and growing demand across hotspots like Knowledge City, Neopolis, Kokapet, and Raidurg.

But while investors and developers remain bullish on the city’s prospects, the sharp price rise is pushing homeownership further out of reach for many middle-class families.

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) recently auctioned two prime government land parcels in Raidurg — part of Hyderabad’s Knowledge City — generating a total of ₹3,135 crore in revenue.

A 7.67-acre plot in Survey No. 83/1 fetched ₹1,358 crore, translating to ₹177 crore per acre — the highest ever rate for a government land auction in the city. Another 11-acre parcel sold at ₹141.5 crore per acre, bringing in around ₹1,556 crore.

Market analysts see these record bids as a reflection of strong investor confidence under the “Telangana Rising 2047” initiative. The western corridor — including HITEC City, Gachibowli, and Raidurg — continues to attract big developers and corporate investors banking on the city’s robust infrastructure and policy stability.

Residential rates in nearby areas like Neopolis and Kokapet are now between ₹14,000 and ₹18,000 per sq ft, with some luxury projects quoting even higher. To put this in perspective, prices in these zones were around ₹5,000 per sq ft in 2019.

A standard 3-bedroom flat in a premium gated community, once all costs such as interiors and stamp duty are included, could cost ₹5 crore or more — well beyond what most middle-income households can afford.

One popular gated community in Neopolis is currently quoting ₹17,000 per sq ft, with possession expected only by 2030, meaning buyers must wait about five years. For such investments to be viable, experts estimate that prices would need to rise to ₹30,000 per sq ft by completion.

Given that projects like My Home Bhooja are already commanding ₹20,000–₹25,000 per sq ft, this projection may not be unrealistic. However, the surge in prices also raises concerns about speculative buying and artificial inflation in the market. If demand cools or broader economic challenges emerge, a market correction could follow.

Despite the record prices, the broader real estate scene in Hyderabad shows mixed signals. Several residential projects are being launched even as reports of slower sales and cautious buyers surface.

Projects facing delayed possession, incomplete approvals, or weak infrastructure links could struggle further. In such a climate, buyers must rely heavily on developers and civic authorities to keep promises on timelines and quality.

For the state government, the booming property market has translated into massive revenue from land auctions. But for many working professionals, the dream of owning a home in the city is slipping away, forcing them to look toward the outskirts or older neighborhoods.

The Raidurg auction at ₹177 crore per acre has undeniably reset land valuations across Hyderabad. As prime land becomes prohibitively expensive, both residential and commercial property rates are climbing in tandem.

Hyderabad’s real estate market now stands at a crossroads — poised either for another wave of growth or a much-needed phase of correction and recalibration.