Hyderabad Real Estate Boom: Kokapet Records ₹137 Cr per Acre

Kokapet has once again grabbed the spotlight in Hyderabad’s booming real estate market after a government land auction recorded a stunning ₹137 crore per acre, surpassing expectations and surprising officials with the intense competition among bidders.

Kokapet Emerges as Hyderabad’s New Investment Magnet

Once viewed as an outer peripheral zone, Kokapet has transformed into one of the city’s most sought-after premium locations. The government had fixed the base price at ₹99 crore per acre, but aggressive bidding drove the final figure significantly higher.

Kokapet Challenges Rayadurg's Dominance

Until now, Rayadurg held the top spot with land values reaching around ₹177 crore per acre, mainly due to its proximity to Hitec City—the heart of Hyderabad’s IT sector.

Kokapet’s latest auction result indicates a major shift in demand, signaling that Hyderabad’s real estate boom is rapidly expanding beyond the traditional IT corridor.

Why Investors Are Flocking to Kokapet

According to real estate experts, Kokapet is drawing unprecedented interest due to:

Upcoming infrastructure projects

Planned tech and commercial zones

The proposed Future City development

Strategic proximity to Financial District and Outer Ring Road

With Hyderabad continuing its outward expansion, regions like Kokapet are evolving into top-tier investment hotspots, offering massive potential for future growth.