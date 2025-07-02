Hyderabad Rains Disrupt Air Traffic; Flights Diverted to Vijayawada, Bengaluru

Several flights en route to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad were diverted due to adverse weather conditions. Heavy rainfall has been lashing the Telangana capital since Monday evening, creating unfavourable conditions for flight operations.

While some flights were diverted to Gannavaram International Airport in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, others—including services from Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Jaipur—were redirected to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The unexpected diversions caused anxiety among passengers, many of whom were forced to alter their travel plans at the last minute.

Flight operations in Hyderabad resumed on Wednesday morning as the weather began to clear. Officials at the Shamshabad Airport confirmed that normal services have since been restored.

On Tuesday, an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Hyderabad was diverted to Vijayawada due to the persistent bad weather. The aircraft was carrying 222 passengers.

Vijayawada Airport Director M. Lakshmi Kantha Reddy clarified that there were no technical issues with the flight. Speaking to mediapersons, he said the IndiGo aircraft landed safely at Gannavaram Airport around 9:10 pm on Tuesday, after being diverted due to inclement weather in Hyderabad.