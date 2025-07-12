Hyderabad Police Recover 67 Lost and Stolen Mobiles Using CEIR Portal

In a significant achievement, Hyderabad city police have successfully recovered 67 lost and stolen mobile phones with the help of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal—a centralized platform developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to track mobile devices using their IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers.

The recovery operation was carried out under the supervision of S Venkat Reddy, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Banjara Hills Division, who also oversees the Jubilee Hills Division. The recovered mobile phones were formally returned to their rightful owners on Saturday.

Division-wise Breakdown of Recoveries:

Banjara Hills Police Station – 19 mobiles

Masab Tank Police Station – 17 mobiles

Jubilee Hills Police Station – 22 mobiles

Film Nagar Police Station – 9 mobiles

The police used a combination of technical analysis, IMEI tracking, and thorough field-level investigations to trace the devices. The success of this drive highlights the efficiency of CEIR in tackling mobile theft and loss by enabling law enforcement agencies to track devices across all mobile networks in India.

This initiative is part of the Hyderabad City Police's ongoing efforts to leverage technology and inter-agency coordination to assist citizens in recovering their lost or stolen mobile phones. Officials urged the public to report such incidents promptly and register their device IMEI details with the CEIR portal to facilitate quicker recovery.