Hyderabad Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead of President’s Visit on Nov 21 & 22

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions across major parts of the city on November 21 and 22 in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s scheduled visit. Several key routes in Secunderabad, Trimulgherry, and Begumpet will face temporary closures or diversions during designated time slots.

According to the advisory, vehicle movement will be halted or diverted at multiple junctions on:

November 21:

11:00 am – 2:00 pm,

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm,

5:30 pm – 6:45 pm

November 22:

8:30 am – 9:30 am

Commuters traveling through high-traffic corridors are likely to experience delays. The key junctions expected to be affected include CTO, Rasoolpura, PNT Junction, HPS, Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands, Punjagutta, Monappa Junction, Yashoda Hospital, Katriya Hotel, and Raj Bhavan. The entire Trimulgherry–AOC–Alwal stretch and the Begumpet corridor are also likely to face significant traffic restrictions.

The traffic department urged citizens to plan their journeys in advance, opt for alternate routes, and avoid the restricted zones during the specified timings. For assistance in case of emergencies or route queries, commuters can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Helpline at 9010203626.