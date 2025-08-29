Hyderabad Police Alarmed as More Women Turn to Drugs

The EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) unit of Hyderabad Police has flagged a disturbing rise in drug addiction among women and young girls, particularly those who are highly educated.

The trend is alarming as many of the women are tech professionals or medical students. In line with this pattern, the EAGLE team recently caught three girl students consuming marijuana at a private medical college in the city.

Investigations revealed that nearly 100 women had been identified as consumers of marijuana and synthetic drugs during drug busts over the past few months.

Of them, at least five were allegedly involved in drug peddling and transporting narcotics to other consumers in Hyderabad.

Police officials said peddlers were targeting unemployed youth and job seekers through social media, luring them with high commissions and quick money.

According to reports, recent counseling sessions highlighted that the causes of drug addiction among women included domestic disputes, family stress, marital breakdown, relationship failures, and peer pressure at social gatherings.

An IT professional reportedly admitted that her addiction began after a divorce when a colleague offered her LSD to cope with depression.

Officials also revealed that the phone records of arrested peddlers frequently showed contacts of young women, some holding respectable jobs.

Police described the trend of educated and working women falling into drug abuse as deeply worrying. They urged parents to watch for changes in their children’s behavior and seek timely counseling and rehabilitation.