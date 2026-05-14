Hyderabad ORR Viral Video: Children Seen Sitting in Car Boot

A shocking video from Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from netizens over unsafe travel involving children.

The clip allegedly shows a family travelling in a speeding car on the ORR while several children were seated inside the vehicle’s boot area. According to social media users sharing the video, the car was moving at a speed of more than 100 kmph on the expressway.

In the viral footage, at least three children can reportedly be seen sitting in the open luggage compartment as the vehicle continues moving on the busy road. The incident quickly triggered concern among the public, with many calling the act highly risky and irresponsible.

Social media users demanded strict action against the driver for endangering the lives of the children and violating traffic safety norms. Many people pointed out that even a minor accident at such high speeds could have resulted in a serious tragedy.

Reacting to the incident, Cyberabad Traffic Police said the matter had been taken seriously and would be verified. Officials also reminded motorists that allowing passengers, especially children, to travel in the boot area of a moving vehicle is extremely dangerous.

The traffic police further stated that appropriate action would be taken under road safety and traffic regulations after verification of the incident. Authorities also appealed to the public to follow safety rules and ensure responsible driving practices while travelling on highways and expressways.

The video continues to circulate widely online, once again raising concerns over reckless driving and passenger safety on Hyderabad roads.

A video from Hyderabad, Telangana circulating on social media has caused widespread anger online. The clip shows a family travelling on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) reportedly at a speed of over 100 kmph. In the viral video, at least three children can be seen sitting inside the… pic.twitter.com/QmTGTqMqbQ — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 13, 2026

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