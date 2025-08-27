Hyderabad on Orange Alert: Heavy Rains Lash City Amid Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Heavy rains in parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, have dampened the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday (August 27).

Through the night on August 26 (Tuesday), Hyderabad along with multiple other districts in the State recorded several spells of showers under the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad city as well as the districts of Hanumakonda, Warangal, Bhadradri, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Asifabad, Mulugu, Sircilla, Jangaon, Medak, Wanaparthy, Kamareddy, Nirmal and Narayanpet.

Non-stop rains are expected to lash Hyderabad through the day. Despite the incessant downpour, scores of devotees thronged local markets in the city to buy idols of Lord Ganesh and essentials for the festivities. Even as rain drizzled, several citizens were seen making a beeline near vendors selling the paraphernalia needed for Ganesh puja.

Citizens celebrating the festival have been advised to take all precautions and especially to stay away from electric poles.

Meanwhile, a flash flood warning has been issued for the Manjeera River, with massive inflows expected in Singur and Nizamsagar dam.

Medak and Kamareddy have been recording intense showers, with a few places logging 200 mm of rainfall.

Flood warnings have also been issued for the districts of Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Yadadri-Bhongir.