Hyderabad Metro: Shamshabad to Future City – 40 Kms in Just 40 Minutes!

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail (HAML) is gearing up to enhance urban connectivity with an extensive metro expansion plan linking Shamshabad Airport to the upcoming Future City. Authorities are actively preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in coordination with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) to facilitate smooth transit between these key locations in just 40 minutes.

Metro Corridor Plan

The proposed 40-km metro corridor will commence from Shamshabad Airport, featuring a combination of underground and elevated sections.

The metro will initially run underground near the airport boundary, extending towards a newly planned metro rail depot.

Two major metro stations are planned at Bahadurpally and Peda Golconda, with 1,000-1,500 acres of government land in Bahadurpally earmarked for a world-class international hub.

A 14-km elevated metro corridor will stretch from Peda Golconda Exit to Tukuguda Exit, passing through Raviryal Exit.

The metro will further extend 22 km beyond Raviryal, covering key locations such as Kongarakalan, Lemoor, Thimmapur, Rachaloor, Gummadivelli, Panjaguda, and Mir Khanpet, with 18 km of the stretch running underground.

The HMDA has allocated a 100-meter-wide Greenfield road, reserving 22 meters exclusively for metro rail, ensuring smooth integration into existing infrastructure.

Progress and Approvals

HAML Managing Director NVS Reddy recently inspected the ongoing survey work from the airport to Skill University at Mir Khanpet, providing essential guidelines to officials. The DPR for the Future City Metro Corridor, along with reports for Medchal and Shamirpet corridors, is expected to be finalized by March-end. Upon completion, it will be submitted to the state government for approval before being forwarded to the central government.

DPR Highlights

Total Metro Length: 40 km

Proposed Metro Stations: 16

Underground Metro: 18 km

Elevated Corridor (along ORR): 14 km

Elevated Section: 6 km

Subterranean Metro: 2 km

Urban Development & Connectivity Boost

This ambitious project is set to transform Hyderabad’s urban mobility, significantly enhancing connectivity between Shamshabad Airport and Future City. The initiative is expected to accelerate regional development, boost real estate value, and provide a fast, reliable, and sustainable transit solution for the city's growing population.