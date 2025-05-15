Hyderabad Metro Rail Announces Fare Hike: New Prices Effective from May 17

Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced a hike in its ticket fares, surprising daily commuters. The fare revision will come into effect starting May 17, as confirmed by L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd.

Under the new fare structure, the minimum fare has been increased from ₹10 to ₹12, and the maximum fare has gone up from ₹60 to ₹75.

New Fare Structure Breakdown

Here are the updated ticket prices based on distance:

Up to 2 kilometers: ₹12

From 4 km to 6 km: ₹30

From 6 km to 9 km: ₹40

From 9 km to 12 km: ₹50

From 12 km to 15 km: ₹55

From 18 km to 21 km: ₹66

From 21 km to 24 km: ₹70

Beyond 24 kilometers: ₹75

This is the first fare hike since the metro service began operations. L&T stated that the increase was necessary due to rising operating and maintenance costs.

Why the Fare Hike?

Officials explained that factors such as inflation, increased electricity charges, and long-term maintenance costs have made the revision unavoidable. The last fare structure remained unchanged since the launch of the metro, making this the first update in years.

While the fare hike has sparked concern among regular metro users, L&T assured that the service quality, safety, and reliability would continue to be their top priority.

Commuters are advised to check the updated fare chart before planning their journey from May 17 onwards.