Hyderabad Man Sets Pet Dog on Recovery Agent To Evade ₹2 Lakh Credit Card Debt

In a bizarre incident, a loan recovery agent was attacked by the pet dog of a credit card defaulter in Hyderabad.

According to reports, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Madhuranagar Police Station.

A resident of Jawahar Nagar, Nandi Vardhan had a pending credit card bill of over ₹2 lakh. As he failed to clear his dues, recovery agent Satyanarayana visited Vardhan’s residence.

In a bid to evade payment, Nandi Vardhan allegedly unleashed his pet dog. The dog attacked Satyanarayana and left him injured.

The recovery agent lodged a complaint with the police, and an investigation is underway.

In a similar incident reported in Coimbatore last year, a 29-year-old woman named Priya was arrested for setting her pet German Shepherd on a car loan recovery agent.

Her husband, Manikandan, had allegedly defaulted on a car loan taken in 2020. Despite repeated reminders and personal visits by the loan recovery agents, he failed to clear the dues for over 20 months.

As the recovery agents were preparing to repossess the car, Manikandan requested time to retrieve some personal belongings. Taking advantage of the moment, he got into the car and drove away, while Priya unleashed the dog on the agents.