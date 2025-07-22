Hyderabad Horror: Six-Year-Old Girl Violated in Shamshabad

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Shamshabad, Hyderabad. As per reports, the suspect is a daily wage worker from Gujarat. Police are yet to confirm his identity.

The suspect reportedly lured the girl with some snacks while she was playing outside her house. He then took her to a secluded spot and committed the gruesome crime.

It is suspected that the daily wage worker was under the influence of alcohol when he raped the minor girl. The suspect is reportedly on the run.

The incident came to light when the girl’s mother found the girl bleeding and enquired what had happened. The minor girl confided in her mother and told her what had happened.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the RGIA (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport) Police.

While more details on the case are awaited, police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspect.

A rising number of cases on crimes against women are being reported in the city. The rape of the minor girl has once again triggered a debate over the safety of women in the city.