Hyderabad Horror: Real Estate Businessman Killed in Parking Dispute

In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, a man died following a brawl over a parking space in an apartment complex.

The incident occurred at Vaishnavi Ruthika Apartments in Kothapet, under the jurisdiction of the Chaitanyapuri police station, on May 21.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Gandra Nagi Reddy, a native of Narayanapuram village in Sattupalli mandal, Khammam district. He owned a real estate business and had been living in the apartment for the past 13 years.

According to a complaint filed by his wife, Annapurna, the suspect—identified as Krishna Jivvaji—was the son-in-law of a tenant in the apartment, Suri Kamakshi. Krishna had parked his car in the apartment’s parking lot during a visit to Kamakshi.

Nagi Reddy parked his car behind Krishna’s vehicle, which reportedly triggered the conflict. While leaving the apartment, Krishna noticed scratches on his car and asked the watchman to call Nagi Reddy to the parking lot.

A heated argument ensued, which quickly escalated into a physical assault. During the altercation, Nagi Reddy collapsed to the ground. His ear began to bleed, and froth was observed coming from his mouth.

He was rushed to the hospital but was unfortunately declared dead by the doctors.

Following the incident, Krishna fled the scene, while Suri Kamakshi locked her house and left the apartment.

Annapurna filed a police complaint that same night. After the post-mortem examination, Nagi Reddy’s body was transported to his native village for the last rites.

The incident came to wider attention only after residents of the apartment questioned why the accused had not been arrested, despite a police complaint having been lodged. They sought to know why details of the case were not revealed to the media.