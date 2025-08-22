Hyderabad Honey Trap: 81-Year-Old Man Befriends Woman, Duped of Rs 7 Lakh

In another case of cybercrime and honey trap, an 81-year-old man from Ameerpet, Hyderabad, was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 7 lakh.

The incident came to light after the man’s wife lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad cybercrime police on Tuesday (August 19).

The 74-year-old woman informed police that her husband had begun receiving calls and messages from a woman identifying herself as Maya Rajput.

The woman befriended the octogenarian through sweet talk and later started demanding money, citing medical treatment, land registration, and household expenses. Between June 6 and August 8, the elderly man reportedly transferred over Rs 7.1 lakh from two joint bank accounts shared with his wife to at least six bank accounts and five UPI IDs linked to the accused.

The complainant also told police that the fraudster systematically distanced her husband from the family and kept him under influence, leading to noticeable behavioural changes.

The elderly man was admitted to a private psychiatric facility last week and underwent treatment for four days. His wife also fell ill due to stress and was treated at another hospital in Somajiguda.

A similar case was reported earlier in June when a 70-year-old retired government employee from Hyderabad fell prey to a honey trap and lost over Rs 38 lakh in just a few days.

Police have repeatedly warned the public to stay wary of unknown and suspicious callers. With rapid advances in technology, the level of sophistication in cybercrimes has risen, making it all the more important for citizens to remain vigilant.