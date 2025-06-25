Hyderabad Hit-and-Run Caught on Camera: Woman Thrown 20 Feet, Killed on the Spot

In a tragic incident, a woman was killed in a hit-and-run case in Hyderabad. The incident, which took place in Kukatpally, was caught on a CCTV camera and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Kritika, had gone to a temple along with her husband, son, and in-laws. On the way back, their car broke down in the middle of the road. As Kritika got out of the vehicle, a speeding Bolero goods carrier rammed into her. The impact was so severe that she was flung into the air and landed 20 feet away from the car.

Kritika’s family immediately rushed her to the hospital, but unfortunately, she could not be saved.

In the viral video, the heavy vehicle—seen driving on the right side of the road—makes a sudden turn to the left and crashes into Kritika. The driver fled the scene.

Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway to identify the truck driver.

The rise in incidents of rash driving has raised concerns among regular commuters. In a separate incident, police arrested eight youngsters for riding on a single moped along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Rangareddy district. A video of the group riding dangerously on the two-wheeler went viral on social media, prompting police to take swift action.