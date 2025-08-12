Hyderabad Flood Alert from August 12 to 15: HYDRA and Police Warn Residents

Hyderabad is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four days, starting today. In response, city police have issued a safety advisory urging residents to take necessary precautions.

Authorities have advised citizens to return home by 3 PM to avoid being caught in intense downpours. People are requested to step out only if absolutely necessary. Working professionals are encouraged to opt for work-from-home wherever possible to reduce travel during peak rain hours. Officials have warned of potential waterlogging, traffic congestion, and other rain-related disruptions across multiple parts of the city.

In addition to the police alert, the Hyderabad Development Authority (HYDRA) has issued a warning highlighting heavy rains specifically forecast for West Hyderabad on August 15. Due to continuous rainfall in upstream areas, the Musi River is flowing rapidly, raising flood concerns. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and exercise caution near water bodies.

For emergencies, HYDRA has provided helpline numbers: 040-29560521, 9000113667, and 9154170992.

Police have emphasized that public safety is their top priority and have called for full cooperation from Hyderabadis until weather conditions stabilize.