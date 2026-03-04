Hyderabad Fire Accident in Pragati Nagar: 15 Furniture Sheds Gutted

A major fire swept through a cluster of furniture sheds in Pragathi Nagar, Bachupally, on Tuesday night (March 3, 2026), destroying nearly 15 temporary structures. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or loss of life.

The incident occurred in the Bachupally area of Hyderabad, where several furniture units were operating from makeshift sheds. The flames reportedly began in one shed and quickly spread to adjoining structures, fueled by large stocks of wood and other highly combustible materials stored inside.

Fire Teams Respond Swiftly

According to officials from the local police station, an emergency call was received at around 11 p.m. Firefighting units were immediately dispatched to the location. Six fire engines and 36 personnel worked relentlessly to contain the inferno.

The operation continued through the night for nearly nine hours before the blaze was finally brought under control by around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Even after the main fire was extinguished, teams remained at the site to carry out cooling operations and prevent any possibility of flare-ups.

Suspected Cause: Electrical Short Circuit

Initial findings suggest that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire in one of the temporary sheds. Due to the presence of flammable materials such as timber, plywood, varnishes, and finished furniture items, the flames intensified rapidly and spread across the row of structures.

The fire completely gutted the sheds, resulting in heavy property damage, including the destruction of raw materials and ready-to-sell products.

No Evacuations Required

Since the sheds were situated in an open area away from residential buildings, authorities did not need to conduct evacuation or rescue operations. Officials have launched a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause and assess the extent of the losses.

Fire department personnel continued monitoring the area to ensure that no hidden embers reignite and pose further risk.