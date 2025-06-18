Hyderabad on Edge: Begumpet Airport Receives Bomb Threat

Tension prevailed at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad after a bomb threat was received on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the airport received an email stating that a bomb had been planted. Police and other security personnel rushed to the scene and conducted thorough inspections.

Officials from the Telangana Special Protection Force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), sniffer dogs and bomb squad were deployed in response to the threat.

Employees and staff at the airport were immediately evacuated, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed to conduct a comprehensive bomb assessment.

Additionally, cybercrime officials have been brought in to trace the source of the email.

Following the catastrophic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad last week, the aviation sector has been grappling with multiple flight glitches and diversions.

On Sunday, a Lufthansa flight en route to Hyderabad from Frankfurt was diverted back to Frankfurt due to a bomb threat.

According to reports, an email threatening Lufthansa flight LH752 was received at Hyderabad Airport at 6:01 p.m. on Sunday. The flight had departed from Frankfurt at 2:15 p.m. and had completed two hours of its journey when it was instructed to return to its origin or divert to the nearest suitable airport.

The flight, which was scheduled to arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at 1:20 a.m. on Monday, eventually landed nearly 22 hours later at 11:30 p.m.

