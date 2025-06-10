Hyderabad Cyber Crime: Engineer Loses Rs 1.5 Crore To Fake Supreme Court Judge

With rapid advancements in technology, cyber frauds are also evolving—and becoming increasingly sophisticated.

Just as the public begins to understand and guard against digital arrest scams, a new form of cybercrime has come to light.

A retired chief engineer from Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad, was defrauded of ₹1.5 crore by cybercriminals posing as a Supreme Court judge. The fraudsters falsely claimed that the victim’s name had appeared in a case currently under investigation by the Supreme Court.

To make the scam appear legitimate, the impostor—posing as the judge—video-called the victim and staged a fake courtroom setup. He then instructed the engineer to deposit ₹1.5 crore into a bank account, assuring him that the money would be refunded once the case was "closed."

Fearing arrest and legal trouble, the victim complied and transferred the funds to the account, which he was falsely told belonged to the Supreme Court.

When no refund was received, the engineer realized he had been duped and filed a complaint with the Rachakonda Cyber Crime Police.

The rise in such cybercrime cases has raised serious concerns. Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to scams that exploit fear and authority.