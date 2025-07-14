Hyderabad Couple’s Risky Romance On Bike Goes Viral

In a shocking incident from Hyderabad, a couple was seen openly violating traffic rules on a busy city flyover.

A video of the incident—now widely circulating on social media—shows a girl seated in front of her boyfriend on a moving motorcycle, rather than riding pillion as required by law.

The incident is believed to have taken place on the Hyderabad–Aramghar flyover. In the footage, the girl can be seen tightly hugging the rider while several onlookers attempt to intervene. The risky stunt was captured by fellow commuters and has since drawn sharp criticism online. The bike has been registered as AP10AZ2501.

Netizens have slammed the couple’s reckless behaviour and the dangerous public display of affection, urging authorities to take strict action.

This comes amid a rising trend of traffic violations across the city. In a recent case, Hyderabad police arrested eight youngsters for riding on a single moped while performing stunts.