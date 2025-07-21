Hyderabad Airport Receives Bomb Threat; Security Stepped Up Amid Wave of Hoax Calls

The wave of hoax bomb threats sweeping across India continued on Sunday, with the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad receiving a threatening email warning of an imminent blast.

Upon receiving the threat, authorities at the Shamshabad-based airport immediately alerted security agencies. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and local police carried out anti-sabotage drills and thoroughly searched the premises. The threat was later confirmed to be a hoax.

Over the past week, multiple cities including New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru have been targeted with bomb threats, triggering panic and large-scale security operations.

On Saturday, as many as 40 schools in Bengaluru and 20 schools in New Delhi received a chilling email threatening mass violence. The email, released by the police, claimed that explosives—specifically trinitrotoluene (TNT)—had been planted inside school classrooms, hidden in black plastic bags.

“I will erase every last one of you from this world… I will gladly laugh when I watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children,” read a disturbing excerpt from the email.

The message continued with a deeply troubled personal account, referencing suicidal thoughts and disillusionment with psychiatric treatment: “You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life... I was never truly helped—psychiatrists, psychologists, no one ever cared… You only care about medicating helpless and clueless humans. Psych meds ruin your organs, cause weight gain, and don't help. I am living proof that they don't.”

In a separate incident, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) also received a bomb threat via phone, warning of an explosion at the Feroze Tower Building. Security protocols were immediately enacted, and the threat was declared a hoax after inspection.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Friday (July 19) detained an unemployed software engineer for allegedly sending a bomb threat email targeting the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Investigations into a possible link between the various threats are ongoing.

Authorities continue to treat each case with utmost seriousness, despite many turning out to be hoaxes. Security has been tightened at key locations, and efforts are underway to trace the origins of these threats, which are now raising serious concerns about public safety, psychological warfare, and the exploitation of mental health narratives in acts of cyber-terrorism.