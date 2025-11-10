Hyderabad Airport on Alert After Hoax Bomb Threat to British Airways Flight

Tension gripped the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad early Monday morning after an email warned that a British Airways flight (BA 277) arriving from London carried a bomb on board.

According to airport sources, the anonymous email was sent to aviation authorities shortly before the aircraft, carrying 212 passengers, landed in Hyderabad at around 5:30 am.

Upon receiving the alert, airport officials swiftly initiated emergency protocols. All passengers were safely evacuated, and the aircraft was cordoned off. Teams from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) bomb disposal squad and local police conducted thorough inspections of the plane and baggage.

After extensive checks, authorities found no explosives, confirming that the bomb threat was a hoax.

Normal operations resumed after officials declared the situation safe. Meanwhile, the RGIA police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the source of the threatening email.

Passengers and staff breathed a sigh of relief after the tense hours of security checks ended without incident.