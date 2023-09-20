Hyderabad: Accused Jumps Off of Nampally Court Building in Suicide Bid

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a person accused in ganja case attempted suicide by jumping off from Nampally court building in Hyderabad. The youth identified as Mohammed Salimuddin jumped from the third floor of the local court.

The accused, who is a resident of the First Lancer area near Masab Tank, was produced before the court on Wednesday. Suddenly, he escaped from the clutches of police constables and rushed to the third floor of the court building and committed suicide by jumping off the floor.

The accused was shifted to Osmania General Hospital with multiple fractures. Meanwhile, the police are ascertaining the reason for his suicide bid.

Also Read: TDP-Jana Sena Pact: Kapu Community Drops Bombshell, Says Support Conditional

